Despite rain Utah reservoirs see no improvement, storage drops to 53%

As monsoon moisture exits the region and a drier stretch moves in, there doesn't appear to be an end in sight to Utah's ongoing drought.

The Utah Department of Natural Resources released the weekly drought update that stated that most of the state is still in an extreme drought despite the recent heavy rains that caused severe flooding in some areas.

The rains did not help improve the state's shrinking reservoirs with the statewide average storage falling to 53 percent, from 55 percent just last week.

“Recent monsoons have soaked many parts of the state. This much-needed rain has helped reduce wildfire risk and temporarily improve soil moisture and streamflows. The storms have not, however, pulled us out of this drought,” Utah Department of Natural Resources Executive Director Brian Steed said. “Hopefully, steady rain and snow will continue into this winter when it will have the most significant impact on drought conditions.”



The DNR said the monsoonal rains we experienced are not all that common. They haven't been this robust over the past two years which has led to much drier soils and inefficient runoff.

They also mentioned that the rains have had a positive effect, leading to less water use on lawns as many Utahns have turned off their sprinklers to allow the rain to keep things fresh.

The following drought impacts from the week of Aug. 2 have been compiled by the Utah Divisions of Water Resources, Water Rights, Wildlife Resources, State Parks, the Department of Environmental Quality and the Department of Agriculture & Food:



Storms have not improved reservoir storage, with the statewide average dropping to 53 percent (down from 55 percent last week). Thirty-two of Utah’s largest 42 reservoirs are below 55% of available capacity. Utah Lake and East Canyon dropped below 55%.





Many streamflows have increased with monsoon rains, with just 54 of the 97 measured streams flowing below normal compared to 72 last week. Daily flow from 28 headwater streams is slightly above the previous maximum daily flow record due to significant monsoonal precipitation over the last week. Cumulative runoff from those same streams remains below the previously recorded minimum at about half of average since October 1, 2020.





Hay supplies and rangeland conditions continue to be an issue for farmers and ranchers, with 77% of hay and roughage supplies rated as short or very short and 69% of pasture and rangelands rated as poor to very poor.





Nine boat ramps are currently closed at seven state parks, including two new closures at Jordanelle (Rock Cliff and Ross Creek). Other closures include Antelope Island, Echo, Millsite, Piute, Willard Bay and Yuba. Caution advisories have also been issued for seven additional state park boat ramps. View conditions here.





Stormwater runoff from heavy rainstorms can cause fecal waste to enter recreational waters. Water recreators are advised to take the following precautions: avoid swimming in recreational waters 48-72 hours after a significant rainstorm; avoid swallowing water while swimming; wash hands with soap and clean water before and after swimming, water-skiing, or playing in the water or sand. Recreators who experience diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, abdominal pain, fever or rash should report the illness to their local health department.





Residents should remove any trash or debris from their curbs and gutters to prevent storm drain blockages and river, stream and lake pollution.





While rain may result in water mixing that can help reduce the magnitude of blooms, precipitation and flooding may also increase nutrient runoff in water bodies, creating more algal blooms. The public is encouraged to call (801) 536-4323 if they see anything suspicious. Current state-wide HAB status can be found here.



You can read the full weekly drought update from the DNR below:



