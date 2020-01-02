MENU
Utah copper mine seeks extension despite potential groundwater contamination

By Associated Press
Operators of a Utah copper mine have announced plans to extend operations by using an experimental method of extraction they say is safe despite concerns about potential groundwater contamination.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that officials with the Lisbon Valley Mine are seeking permits for an acid-based extraction method that involves pumping diluted sulfuric acid underground northeast of Monticello.

Officials say the new process could extend the mine's lifespan for at least another 25 years.

Environmentalists have raised concerns about long-term water contamination for nearby residents reliant on groundwater for drinking and livestock.

